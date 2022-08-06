RT News - August 5 2022 (20:00 MSK)

The Russian Investigative committee accuses Kiev of shelling a hospital in the center of Donetsk, leaving at least 10 people injured including a child.

Eight people are killed, including a 5-year-old child, and more than 50 are injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

That's according to the territory's health ministry.

The Islamic Jihad group in Palestine - who Israel say they targeted - has threatened to attack Tel Aviv in response.

Turkey's president expresses hope his country can open new pages in bilateral relations with Moscow while Vladimir Putin says Europe should thank Ankara for a flow of 'uninterrupted gas' from Russia.

That's as the two leaders wrap up key talks in Sochi.

Beijing severs communication with Washington in a wide range of military and civilian areas, as China ramps-up retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan.