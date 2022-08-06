Captured Footage From Shooting At Nike Store Inside Mall Of America

On August 4th, authorities say gunfire broke out inside of the Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) involved are still at large.
On August 4th, authorities say gunfire broke out inside of the Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) involved are still at large.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday as police continue to search for an individual who..
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running..