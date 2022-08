German chancellor Olaf Scholz inspects the Nord stream turbine, accuses Russia of delaying delivery

Gazprom says the turbine was transferred to Germany from Canada without its consent which was a breach of contract.

They also say the paperwork for the return was issued by Siemens Energy and not the firm that is contracted to Gazprom, and if the turbine is shipped to Russia there is a risk that Canadian authorities will see it as a breach of contract and withdraw permission for further maintenance to be carried out on its soil.