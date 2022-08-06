72 Year Old Hit & Run Businessman Gets 1 Year Jail Sentence for the Death of Nicki Minaj’s Father!

Even the Fame of Multiple Award Winning Nicki Minaj could not stop the relaxed sentence this man received for the death of her dad.
It’s more than a hit and run.
You must listen to my points and let me know if you agree!
Even the Fame of Multiple Award Winning Nicki Minaj could not stop the relaxed sentence this man received for the death of her dad.
It’s more than a hit and run.
You must listen to my points and let me know if you agree!
Charles Polevich, the man who killed Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run has been sentenced.