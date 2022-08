PCA 2022 Report: Global Premium Cigars/1502 Cigars

T was a big year for Global Premium Cigars and its flagship brand 1502 as both celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

Owners Enrique Sanchez and his wife Soleana Venerio were both quite excited to celebrate and they have brought a new cigar to market with the 1502 Aniversario 10.

While it pays homage to the roots of the 1502 brand, it also marks a change as for the first time Sanchez is working with AJ Fernandez to produce the cigar.