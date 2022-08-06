Pro-Life America Podcast Ep 111: China’s Population Crisis (Full Episode)

With all the recent news and revelations about China, we decided to discuss China’s population crisis and its push for dominance despite the data showing that their population bust is happening much faster than anyone anticipated.

We reveal what this means for China’s economic state and how it has impacted their laws limiting the number of children families are allowed to have.

Plus, we discuss the shocking loss in Kansas and a New York Times article that claims that, “the line between abortion and pregnancy loss has always been blurry.”