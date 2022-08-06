Daily News August 3rd 2022 Wednesday 8pm

Tensions, sanctions and military drills follow in the wake of Nancy Pelosi's footsteps, as she leaves Taiwan.

China warns that both Washington and the self-governed island will face consequences over the US house speaker's controversial visit.

Meantime a wall of silence goes up from EU officials over Pelosi's trip, with the only statement being that there's no change to the bloc's policies towards China.

At least four people are killed in South Africa, as violent protests erupt in a township over skyrocketing electricity costs.