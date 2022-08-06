Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack on island

Taiwan's defence ministry says it issued an alert and activated patrols and missile systems in response to Chinese exercises following the visit of senior US Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Tensions, sanctions and military drills follow in the wake of Nancy Pelosi's footsteps, as she leaves Taiwan. China warns..
Enraged when Pelosi became the highest-level US visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its..