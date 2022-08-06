AMERICA NEEDS ONE MILLION PAUL REVERES | J-Slay on the Counter Culture Mom Show

Former Philadelphia Phillies baseball player, Jeremy Slayden, left the field to gather troops and form an army to fight for the preservation of our freedoms. He contends that the United States needs one million Paul Reveres who are willing to speak the truth at whatever the cost to awaken the lions in this country.

Jeremy is a freedom fighter and founder of JSLAY: Made in the USA.

He stepped away from his corporate job in 2021 to advocate full-time for a collective return to American truth and patriotism.

“Deceived individuals produce deceived nations,” he shares.

This counter culture warrior reminds us that Jesus told Christians to be as innocent as doves but as shrewd as serpents, while pointing out that many Christian leaders today are failing to question faulty narratives and agendas.

Now is the time to get off the bench and in the game!