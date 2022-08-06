Cleanup begins in Gaza after Israeli air strikes

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israeli cities on Saturday (August 6) as fighting ran into a second day, ending more than a year of relative calm along the border.
Rocket sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Friday (August 5) as Palestinian militants in Gaza responded to Israeli..
The Israeli army said on Friday it had launched air strikes in central Gaza City