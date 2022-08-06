The Raw Deal (5 August 2022)

Most of the show was spent discussing the Alex Jones' trial, where he has been assessed $4 million initially, but where the punitive damages are likely to be 10 to 100 times greater and are likely to break his bank.

I offered to be an expert witness on his behalf, but his legal team showed no interest.

I also sought to intervene in all three of his court cases to make the point that there has been no proper judicial determination that anyone died at Sandy Hook, where BOTH SIDES opposed me.

During a video deposition in Connecticut, Alex Jones declared that he had never read NOBODY DIED AT SANDY HOOK (2015; 2nd ed., 2016), which was a stunning admission, since I brought together 13 experts--including 6 Ph.D.s--and we determined that the school had been closed by 2008, that there were no students there, and that it had been a 2-day FEMA drill for which we even had located the exercise manual, which I included as Appendix A in the book.

Some calls were extremely interesting, including from a brilliant legal guy who supported the idea that the 7th Amendment does not apply to the states (which I have found difficult to believe) and that I ought to consider declaring bankruptcy to put a halt to their efforts to take property of mine, even when it has no financial value to Pozner and should not be subject to taking.

Paul also offered his observations about the case and why he thinks my prospects before the Supreme Court are remote and that they are unlikely to rule in my favor.