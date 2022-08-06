Vice-president elections 2022: How is the vice-president of India elected? | Oneindia news *News

The elections for the new Vice-president of India are underway and the polling for the same which commenced at 10 am on Saturday will end at 5 pm.

The vice-presidential election is being fought by the NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar and opposition nominee Margaret Alva.

The counting of the votes will commence today itself and the new V-P will take oath of office on August 11th, a day after the term of incumbent V-P Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end.

