Lori talks about the border, monkeypox, FBI director suppressing information, and more

The border is seeing a record surge of illegals crossing the border.

In 2021 it had 60K ytd, in 2022 ytd is 253K an increase of almost 300%.

The border patrol processes over 100 criminals.

The mayor of DC and NY are complaining about the illegals in their community.

Imagine what the border towns are feeling when they have over 100K coming into their towns not to mention the gotaways.