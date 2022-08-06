Liz Truss takes a swipe at Rishi Sunak’s economic legacy

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss takes a swipe at her rival Rishi Sunak's economic legacy as former chancellor, blaming it for the expected recession.

During a campaign visit to the West Midlands, the Foreign Secretary tells reporters: "Under the plans at present, what we know is Britain is headed for a recession" and "having the highest taxes for 70 years is not going to deliver that economic growth and it's leading our country to a recession." Report by Blairm.

