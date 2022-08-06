08.14.22 Epiphany LCB Hymns

LSB 666 O Little Flock, Fear Not the Foe; Text: Jacob Fabricius, 1593–1654; tr.

Catherine Winkworth, 1827–78, alt.; Tune: German, 1534, Nürnberg; Text and tune: Public domain; LSB 855 For All The Faithful Women; Text: Herman G.

Stuempfle, Jr., 1923–2007, alt.; Tune: Finnish, 19th cent.; Text: © 1993, 1997, 2003 GIA Publications, Inc.; Tune: Public domain; LSB 352 Let the Earth Now Praise the Lord; Text: Heinrich Held, 1620–59; tr.

Catherine Winkworth, 1827–78, alt.; Tune: Geystliche gesangk Buchleyn, 1524, Wittenberg, ed.

Johann Walter; Text and tune: Public domain; LSB 518 By All Your Saints in Warfare; Text: Horatio Bolton Nelson, 1823–1913, alt.; Tune: English; coll.

And arr.

Ralph Vaughan Williams, 1872–1958; Text: Public domain; Tune: Public domain; Used by permission: LSB Hymn License no.

110005160