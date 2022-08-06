RT News - Aug 06 2022 (09:00 MSK)

Israeli-Palestinian violence escalates after Tel Aviv hits Gaza killing 10 - including the leader of the Islamic Jihad group.

Palestinian militants reportedly launch more than 100 rockets at Israel in response.

The Russian Investigative committee accuses Kiev of shelling a hospital in the center of Donetsk, leaving several people injured - including a child.

Russia and China call on the US to reduce its nuclear deployments and stop expanding its military infrastructure abroad, saying it poses a threat to international peace and security.

Africans slam comments by the US Ambassador to the United Nations who warned nations could be held responsible if they trade in US-sanctioned commodities such as Russian oil.