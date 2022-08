China-Taiwan tensions: Taiwan official leading missile production found dead | Oneindia news

Amidst rising tensions between China and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a top Taiwan official was found dead in a hotel.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit, was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room in southern Taiwan.

The cause of his death is being looked into.

#China #Taiwan #NancyPelosi