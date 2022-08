Mother announces death of ‘beautiful’ Archie Battersbee

Archie Battersbee's mother announces her son's death, saying "he fought right until the very end".

Speaking through tears outside the Royal London Hospital, Hollie Dance says, "In sadness, Archie passed at 12.15pm today”.

"He was such a beautiful little boy.

He fought right until the very end, and I am so proud to be his mum." Report by Blairm.

