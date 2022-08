V-P polls 2022: Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes India's new Vice President | Oneindia news *Breaking

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the new vice-president of the country in the polls that were held on Saturday.

The counting began post the voting ended at 5 pm and Dhankar emered as the winner beating the opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

