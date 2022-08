101st Airborne Close Quarter Combat Training with NYPD

July 15, 2022 - Soldiers with Crusher Company, 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are ready for close-quarter battle training.

Close-quarter battle Training is designed for units assigned to direct action/ precision raid missions.

It presents multiple Tactics, Techniques and Procedures and allows the unit time and situations to develop Standard Operating Procedures.