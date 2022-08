Siberian Tigers - Big Cats Wild

The tiger is the largest extant cat species and a member of the genus Panthera.

It is most recognizable for its dark vertical stripes on orange-brown fur with a lighter underside.

It is an apex predator, primarily preying on ungulates such as deer and wild boar.

It is territorial and generally a solitary but social predator, requiring large contiguous areas of habitat, which support its requirements for prey and rearing of its offspring.