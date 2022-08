COVID Protocols and Faith in Medicine By Avery Jackson, MD At TUFHW Summit 2022

Avery Jackson, III, is a board-certified neurosurgeon and bestselling author of the book ‘The God Prescription’.

He has given expert testimony to support a state house bill to reject mandated vaccination in the workplace.

Dr. Jackson presented on America Outloud Podcast with Dr. Peter McCullough.

He is an American Frontline Doctor who believes in early treatment for Covid