Karine Jean-Pierre The Speaker Nancy Pelosi Had Ever Right Visit Taiwan

Reporter: "Does the White House think Speaker Pelosi bears any blame for the rupture, and do you worry that that relationship with China could devolve further?"
Reporter: "Does the White House think Speaker Pelosi bears any blame for the rupture, and do you worry that that relationship with China could devolve further?"
At the ASEAN meetings in Phenom Penh, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has overshadowed the..
China announced on Friday (August 5) it was halting dialog with the United States in a number of areas, including between military..