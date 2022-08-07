BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi’s children cry after police detain mother, Watch Video|Oneindia News *News
A video of the children of alleged BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, who abused and pushed a woman, has gone viral, in which they can be seen crying after their mother was detained by the police for questioning.

