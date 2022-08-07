Ohio: 4 people shot dead in Butler Township, shooter looking out for shooter | Oneindia News *News
Ohio: 4 people shot dead in Butler Township, shooter looking out for shooter | Oneindia News *News

The police in USA’s Ohio are on the lookout for a shooter who killed 4 people in the Butler Township area.

The person of interest has been identified as Stephen Marlow.

#Ohio #ButlerTownship #Shooting