23-Year-Old Co-Pilot Dies After Exiting Plane Without Parachute

A pilot fell to his death after exiting a plane mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police say 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks either jumped or fell from the plane without a parachute; however, there is no mention of the pilot exiting the aircraft on new audio recordings from inside the cockpit.