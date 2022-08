Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines repel Russian forces using U.S. heavy weapons

Russia bombed several key Ukrainian cities Thursday including Kharkiv.

The country's second largest city has been under fire since the first day of the invasion, with its proximity to the border making it an easy target for Russia.

But newly delivered Western weapons are helping Ukraine slow down the Russian advance.

Special correspondent Volodymyr Solohub and videographer Bohdan Kinaschuk report.