Big Trouble Ahead - Preparing for Eternal Judgement

Judgment is not always a bad thing—it can be in your favor!

In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the fact that God will judge each of us one day, and truly acknowledging this can change the way we live our lives.

We are saved when we accept Jesus as Lord of our lives, but maturing as Christ-followers requires intentionality and effort.

Pursuing godliness, holiness, purity, and righteousness unleashes something that will bear fruit for all eternity.

The majority of our existence is going to be spent in eternity, and our opportunities there will be linked to what we've chosen to do in time—so honor the Lord in all your ways!