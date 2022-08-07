Pastor Childress: The Negro Project

New Jersey Pastor Clenard Childress of BlackGenocide.org discusses how The Negro Project was the foundation of today's industrialized abortion industry and how its pioneer, Margaret Sanger, who is still lauded by liberals as a human rights crusader, deliberately set out to sterilize blacks and encourage abortion of black babies in pursuit of a eugenicist drive to create a racially superior master race, a goal she shared with her close friend Adolf Hitler, and one that continues to reverberate through the generations as over 1,700 black babies are killed in the United States every day.