IGP10 105 - Pissed Off Patriots warning to NWO

Pissed-off Patriots issue warnings and death threats to scumbag traitorous NAZI scumbag politicians.

I TOLD you for YEARS it is going to come to this.

Your blind compliance to the BULLSHIT has killed your child or grandchild.

WTF do you do now?

Walk into the "shower" like the Jews did in Nazi Germany?

It's Auschwitz Redux, people.

Wake up before you can't get up... Forever!