RT News - August 06 2022 (20:00 MSK)

We visit a hospital where some of the latest victims of Ukraine's devastating shelling of Donetsk city are being treated - to get some of their first-hand accounts.

Israel's military pummels Gaza with bombs for a second day in a row - as Tel Aviv says its forces are prepared for a week of fighting, against what it calls a local terrorist group.

As global humanitarian aid is redirected to Ukraine, almost one million Africans are reportedly under threat of starvation.

We get some insight from the local Red Cross unit's spokesperson.