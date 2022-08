Sunak supporter: All options on the table to help with bills

Former security minister Damian Hinds, who is supporting Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party’s leadership contest says the former chancellor will have "all options on the table” to do more to help households amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Blairm.

