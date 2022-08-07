RT News - August 7th 2022 The Weekly

The death toll in the latest wave of Israeli-Gaza violence has reached 24 as an exchange of rocket strikes between Tel Aviv and Islamic Jihad continues for the second day in a row.
The death toll in the latest wave of Israeli-Gaza violence has reached 24 as an exchange of rocket strikes between Tel Aviv and Islamic Jihad continues for the second day in a row.
Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are the three water signs, and they are known for being sensitive and sentimental. They..
Fire Signs: The fire element is associated with spontaneity, inspiration, intuition, and strong feelings. Fiery men and women are..