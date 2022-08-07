Palestinian rockets intercepted over Israeli town

Palestinian militants fired rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday (August 7), as Israel pressed air strikes in the Gaza Strip for a third day.
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed around 30 people since Friday, while Palestinian rockets fired in retaliation reached..
Israeli-Palestinian violence escalates after Tel Aviv hits Gaza killing 10 - including the leader of the Islamic Jihad group...