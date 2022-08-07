Britney Spears hits back at Kevin Federline's claim that their sons have chosen not to see her

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have hit back at Kevin Federline after he revealed his sons with the pop star haven't seen their mother "for months".
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have hit back at Kevin Federline after he revealed his sons with the pop star haven't seen their mother "for months".
The star's ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down for a tell-all interview about Britney and their sons.
Kevin Federline said Sean Preston and Jayden love Britney Spears, but their relationship with their mother is strained.