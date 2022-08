Globalist goal to attain net-zero emissions by 2050 is exploitation of the poor..

The globalist agenda for the NWO.

A global goal to attain net-zero emissions by 2050 is contributing to a surge in demand for electric cars.

The batteries that power these vehicles contain cobalt, much of which is mined in Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is dangerous work, but many miners say they are not getting their fair share of the spoils..