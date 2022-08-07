Thousands attend funeral of Islamic Jihad commander

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral procession for a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Sunday (August 7), along with five other Palestinians, who were killed during Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday (August 6).
