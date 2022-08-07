Sunday Service // Live at 8:30 -- 1st Service

Church Together... Join us for church online, with a sweet time of worship and inspiring teaching from Ryan Bohstedt Streaming at 8:30 am & 10:30 am.
After each Live Broadcast, watch the Service at any time.
Church Together... Join us for church online, with a sweet time of worship and inspiring teaching from Ryan Bohstedt Streaming at 8:30 am & 10:30 am.
After each Live Broadcast, watch the Service at any time.
Join us for live worship and teaching every Sunday at 10:30 in Frederick Maryland. 66 Waverly drive suite 630 Frederick Maryland..
"Welcome to Solid Rock Ohio Church LIVE Broadcast. Thank you for joining us and if you would like more information about..