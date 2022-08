CBSA announces some improvements to dire situation at airports... but no end date for ArriveCAN

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the dire situation of Canadian air travel, especially at Toronto's airport.

As we recently reported, thanks to the various stupefying mandates of the Justin Trudeau Liberals, Toronto Pearson International is the number one airport in the world!

Well, um, number one when it comes to the most delayed flights.