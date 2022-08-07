Palestinian militants fire flurries of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip

Palestinian militants fired flurries of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip while the sons of Khaled Mansour, Islamic Jihad's senior commander killed by an Israeli airstrike, saying goodbye to their father in the morgue
Palestinian militants fired rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday (August 7), as Israel pressed air strikes in the Gaza Strip..
Palestinian militants fired rockets into southern Israel while Israeli planes struck Gaza again on Saturday, following the previous..