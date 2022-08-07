Bullet Train Rules Weekend as Top Gun Maverick Closes in on $1.4 Billion
Bullet Train Rules Weekend as Top Gun Maverick Closes in on $1.4 Billion

As #BulletTrain starts strong and #topgunmaverick nears $1.4 billion, #ThorLoveAndThunder could lose to Thor: The Dark World and #DCLeagueOfSuperPets is likely to be yet another Warner Brothers flop #boxoffice