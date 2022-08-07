Genesis 1:13 (1901 ASV)

(Sep 19, 2014)This animation is based off of Genesis 1:13 from the 1901 American Standard Version of the Bible.
Genesis 1:13 “And there was evening and there was morning, a third day.”
(Sep 19, 2014)This animation is based off of Genesis 1:13 from the 1901 American Standard Version of the Bible.
Genesis 1:13 “And there was evening and there was morning, a third day.”
(Aug 27, 2015) Genesis 1:24 (1901 ASV) “And God said, Let the earth bring forth living creatures after their kind, cattle, and..
(Nov 25, 2014)This animation is based off of Genesis 1:17 from the 1901 American Standard Version of the Bible. Genesis 1:17 “And..