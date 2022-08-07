Ukraine war: Four more grain ships set sail from Black Sea ports under Russia deal

The cargo ships carrying over 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs left Chernomorsk and Odesa, heading for Turkey, Italy and China under an international deal struck in July.
The cargo ships carrying over 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs left Chernomorsk and Odesa, heading for Turkey, Italy and China under an international deal struck in July.
Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday (August 7) as part of a deal to unblock..
More Grain Shipments , Leave Ukraine Port , Under U.N. Deal.
On August 5, three more ships carrying
thousands of tons of..