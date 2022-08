GOP Senator: "Do You Know How Happy People Are To Have More IRS Agents Out There?

Democrat-proposed Inflation Reduction Action, according to Sen.

Rick Scott, R-Florida, will backfire and end up benefiting Republicans, he said on Sunday.

Scott, the director of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee, ripped on the legislation that is due for a vote and seems to have the support of all Democrats in the chamber during an interview on CBS News' "Face The Nation."