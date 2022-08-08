Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: Why won’t Democrats deal with the real problem?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton provides perspective on the border crisis as sanctuary cities start to feel the effects of the migrant surge
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton provides perspective on the border crisis as sanctuary cities start to feel the effects of the migrant surge
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton reacts to Border Patrol agents being found not to have used whips on Haitian migrants and..
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken another step to signal his displeasure with the State Bar of Texas after the..