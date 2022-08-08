Alex Abella: Inside The RAND Corporation

Cuban-born journalist and author Alex Abella was allowed exclusive access inside the RAND Corporation to view their archives.

What he discovered was a plot driven by mad scientists, behaviorists, and generals who were intent on starting world war three and fleecing the American people in the process.

Once he was a skeptic on the subject of conspiracy theories and the new world order, but after his work with the RAND Corporation he is now convinced that this top secret think tank has been pulling the