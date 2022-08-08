People stranded on flooded I-70 share what happened

The Brighton Boulevard exit off Interstate 70 flooded and multiple cars were disabled in the standing water.
Traffic was at a standstill.
A driver told Denver7 it was raining so hard, he couldn't see the flooding until it was too late.
The Brighton Boulevard exit off Interstate 70 flooded and multiple cars were disabled in the standing water.
Traffic was at a standstill.
A driver told Denver7 it was raining so hard, he couldn't see the flooding until it was too late.
WE SHARE THE NEWS NOW TO LET MORE PEOPLE WAKE UP.
Going to share a story about a man that the police are looking for in Aurora, Colorado.