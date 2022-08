UP: SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car hit by truck and dragged in Mainpuri | Oneindia news *News

Samajwadi party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and later dragged for more than 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the freak accident was caught on camera.

#SamajwadiParty #DevendraSinghYadav #ViralVideo