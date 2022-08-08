TRUMP 2024 - America Awakens

President Trump tried to warn us what was coming.

Many didn’t listen however are now “awake” to see what Biden truly is.

This entire current administration is a fraud and are deliberately running this country into the ground.

The grassroots movement begins now in 2021.

True American Patriots will show up on Election Day and take back this country in 2022.

Then when Trump is ready to re-take the greatest country in the world in 2024, we’ll be ready then too.

God Bless President Trump.

God Bless the United States of America!