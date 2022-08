Nitish Kumar to convene JDU meet, speculations of rift with BJP increases | Oneindia news *Politics

Amid speculations of rift with the Bhartiya Janata Party, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is all set to convene a meeting of all Janata Dal (United) legislators and parliamentarians on Tuesday.

Sources suggest that Kumar's meeting with RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav indicated he was unhappy with the BJP, a claim which the JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has denied.

#BJP #JD(U) #NitishKumar